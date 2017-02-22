CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal inmate in West Virginia has admitted he threatened to blow up government buildings in several major U.S. cities.

The Exponent Telegram (http://bit.ly/2mceqxa ) reports 37-year-old Jeremy Edward Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Clarksburg to making the threats in a 2015 letter he wrote while in solitary confinement at a U.S. penitentiary in Hazelton.

Prosecutors say that in the letter, Smith threatened to blow up government buildings in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons had reviewed the letter and alerted the Secret Service.

Smith faces a maximum sentence of 10 additional years in prison.

