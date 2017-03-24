CHICAGO (AP) — An immigration judge in Chicago has granted asylum to a Singapore teen whose online posts criticizing his government landed him in jail.
Judge Samuel Cole issued a 13-page decision Friday saying Amos Yee established he suffered persecution because of his political opinion and could remain in the U.S.
Yee has been detained by immigration officials since December when he arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Attorney Sandra Grossman says Yee could be released as early as Monday.
It’s unclear if government attorneys will appeal.
Most Read Stories
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Price tag zooms up for light rail across I-90 bridge: $225 million more needed
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Poutine is the new nachos: where to find the best versions in the Seattle area
Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees U.S. immigration courts, declined comment.
Grossman says Yee was elated about the decision.
The 18-year-old has said he fears returning to Singapore, where he was jailed twice.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.