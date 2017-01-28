On a party-line vote in January, the U.S. House approved rule changes that would expedite such transfers, alarming environmental and recreation groups that have long called for “public lands to stay in public hands.”

WASHINGTON — Emboldened by the change of administration, GOP lawmakers are quietly making moves that would permit a potentially vast transfer of federal land to states and other entities.

On a party-line vote in early January, the U.S. House approved rule changes that would expedite such transfers, alarming environmental and recreation groups that have long called for “public lands to stay in public hands.”

President Trump and his pick for interior secretary, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., have both said they oppose turning federal lands over to states or localities. Even so, Zinke joined his party in approving the Jan. 3 rules package, raising questions about how Trump might act if lands-transfer legislation were to reach his desk.

“I’m not very confident. I am very worried,” said Sharon Buccino, a lawyer who directs the land and wildlife program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group. “Both Trump and Zinke say they oppose the transfer of federal land, but when it came to vote … Zinke voted to make it easier to do land transfers.”

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander who served in Iraq, is an avid hunter and fisherman. This summer, he resigned as a delegate to the Republican National Convention after the Republican Party drafted a platform supporting transfer of federal public lands to states that wanted them.

As the nation’s biggest landlord, the U.S. government controls more than 2 billion acres of property nationwide, including 47 percent of the American West.

But the management of vast tracts by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management has sparked conflict, including armed standoffs involving Cliven Bundy and his sons over cattle grazing in Nevada.

In October, a federal jury acquitted one of those sons, Ammon Bundy, of firearms and conspiracy charges stemming from the takeover in January 2016 of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Conservatives and local elected officials also have rallied behind calls to turn federal land over to local or state managers. In Idaho, a state where more than 60 percent of the land is in federal hands, rural communities blame federal ownership for a decline in timber harvests, and many ranchers complain about their dealings with the Bureau of Land Management.

“They feel it is like negotiating with the Soviets,” said Fred Birnbaum, vice president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a group that supports transferring federal land to local ownership.

Despite the growth of the land-transfer movement, Birnbaum says he doubts the president-elect will embrace the issue, largely because of the influence of his two adult sons, both of whom are dedicated sportsmen.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump Jr. was particularly active in courting hunting and fishing groups, and his support of federally owned lands may have influenced their father’s stands on some issues.

In an interview with Field and Stream last January, Trump made clear he doesn’t support federal divestiture of public lands or transfer to the states.

“I don’t like the idea because I want to keep the lands great, and you don’t know what the state is going to do,” Trump said. “I mean, are they going to sell if they get into a little bit of trouble?”

Speaking to Montana Public Radio last year, Zinke said he was open to changes in federal land management, but not a turnover to the states. “I have always been a strong supporter of public lands, and have voted against the transfer or sale of public lands,” he said. “My position is known and well-established.”