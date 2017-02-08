WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. government-funded news outlets are launching a global Russian-language TV network aimed at providing an alternative to slick, Kremlin-controlled media that critics say spread propaganda and misinformation.
Current Time is run by Prague-based Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty with help from Washington-based Voice of America. It targets Russian speakers across the globe with round-the-clock programming intended to offer the type of fact-based news that its leaders say is sorely missing in the Russian market.
The network formally launched this week after quietly starting operations last year.
The network is beamed into Europe by cable, satellite and online. It reflects an American attempt to diminish the dominance of what the U.S. government has long warned is a growing Russian propaganda machine, epitomized by state-run outlets like RT and Sputnik.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.