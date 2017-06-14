DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A deal between the United States and Qatar for F-15 fighter jets and a visit by two American warships to Doha are showing the vital military links Washington maintains to the country now at the center of a dispute with Arab nations.

Qatar has signed what it described as a $12 billion for the fighter jets. In November, the U.S. military announced a similar fighter jet deal for $21.1 billion. It’s unclear if they are the same deal.

Meanwhile, Cmdr. Bill Urban of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet told The Associated Press that the USS Chinook, a coastal patrol ship, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Baranof both were in Doha for “a routine port visit” on Thursday.

Qatar is home to 10,000 American troops and a major U.S. military base.