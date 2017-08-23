ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Pakistan has met with that country’s army chief two days after President Donald Trump warned Pakistan to stop harboring insurgents who are battling U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s military said Ambassador David Hale briefed Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Trump’s new Afghan war strategy. The U.S. president announced the new strategy late Monday but provided few details about how he plans to win America’s longest war, which began nearly 16 years ago.
The military statement quoted Bajwa as saying Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.
U.S. officials and analysts have long said Pakistan tolerates the presence of the Afghan Taliban and the allied Haqqani network, which are leading the insurgency against Afghan and U.S. forces.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Police: Elderly Seattle brothers spent lifetime collecting sexual images of children, sexually abusing young girls
- Wealthy wife of Treasury secretary gets snarky on Instagram