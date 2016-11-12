KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has closed following deadly insurgent attacks on a German Consulate and an American military base.
In a statement late Saturday, the embassy says it will be “closed for routine services” Sunday “as a temporary precautionary measure.”
The unusual decision comes after four Americans — two soldiers and two contractors — were killed in a suicide attack Saturday on the Bagram Airfield near the capital, Kabul.
Two days earlier, insurgents attacked the German Consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing six people and wounding more than 100.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- Trump shakes up transition team, elevates Pence's role WATCH
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul regularly warns Americans against travel to Afghanistan, where a Taliban-led insurgency is in its 16th year.
The insurgency has become more virulent since most international combat troops withdrew in 2014.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.