PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says a suspected U.S. drone strike has targeted a compound in Afghanistan, killing three local Taliban militants.

Kamran Afridi, an official in the Pakistani border town of Miran Shah, says the strike took place Wednesday just across the Afghan border in the village of Gurowek in Khost province.

A Taliban commander who identified himself as Abdullah Waziristani confirmed the attack, saying the targeted compound belonged to a local Taliban commander. There was no immediate confirmation from inside Khost province.