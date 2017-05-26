SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman has taken the first step toward suing county and federal officials after she says she was detained by immigration authorities for deportation even though she is an American citizen.
The Los Angeles Times reports Friday (http://lat.ms/2qjFDE9 ) that 59-year-old hairdresser Guadalupe Plascencia filed a claim against the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Plascencia says she was arrested in March on a bench warrant for failing to testify in a 2007 case. She was asked to sign forms acknowledging immigration agents inquired about her and was arrested by agents when leaving jail the next day.
She was released after her daughter showed her passport.
It was not clear how long Plascencia was held.
ICE says the agency would not knowingly detain a U.S. citizen.
