BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Pacific Command says a Chinese jet and a U.S. Navy patrol plane had an “unsafe” encounter over the South China Sea this week, raising concerns.
Pacific Command spokesman Robert Shuford said Friday that the “interaction” between a Chinese KJ-200 early warning aircraft and a U.S. Navy P-3C plane took place on Wednesday in international airspace over the waters. He did not say what was unsafe about the encounter.
Shuford says the U.S. plane was on a routine mission and operating according to international law.
He said the Department of Defense and the Pacific Command “are always concerned about unsafe interactions with Chinese military forces.”
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban WATCH
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
The Chinese defense ministry has not responded to a faxed request for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.