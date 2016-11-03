MCCALL, Idaho (AP) — An 80-foot Englemann spruce has been cut down in western Idaho and is heading for Washington, D.C., to be decorated as the Capitol Christmas Tree.

Workers used a traditional crosscut saw on Wednesday to bring down the tree on the Payette National Forest near the town of McCall.

Cranes prevented the tree from falling, and then positioned it on a semitrailer.

The tree will make several stops in Idaho and other states as it travels east.

It will be placed on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a lighting ceremony set for Dec. 6.