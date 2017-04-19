KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Transportation Safety Board says better communication between police agencies might have prevented the deaths of five bicyclists last year in southwestern Michigan.
A pickup truck plowed into a pack of cyclists on a rural road near Kalamazoo last June. The driver, Charles Pickett Jr., is charged with second-degree murder and driving while under the influence of drugs.
The NTSB says 22 minutes passed between the first 911 call about an erratic driver and the crash in Cooper Township. The board says Pickett might have been intercepted by an officer if dispatchers for three police agencies had shared more information among themselves about three 911 calls.
NTSB member Earl Weener disagreed last week. He’s not convinced that communication by dispatchers was a contributing factor in the crash.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit reveals identity: 'I have nothing to hide'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.