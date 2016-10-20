MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — The highest elected official in a large county outside New York City has been indicted along with his wife and a Long Island town supervisor, federal authorities said Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers announced a news conference later Thursday to discuss the case against Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife Linda Mangano, and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

The Manganos arrived at FBI offices with an attorney early Thursday. The attorney, Kevin Keating, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. A Mangano spokesman, Brian Nevin, previously dismissed as “nonsense” allegations that Mangano had accepted free vacations from a businessman.

Venditto’s attorney, Brian Griffin, declined to comment.

Mangano, 54, a two-term Republican who touts his tax-cutting policies, was first elected in 2009.

He is the chief executive of a county of 1.3 million people and has control over a $2.9 billion budget, 7,250 employees, public works, social services and, most notably, the police.

He has won praise for his handling of the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, which caused tremendous destruction on Long Island’s southern coast. He also is overseeing the renovation of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum following last year’s move by the New York Islanders hockey team to Brooklyn.

The wealthy county just east of New York City has been under a state-imposed financial watchdog since 1999.