DALLAS (AP) — An immigration judge has granted bond to a Salvadoran woman so she can leave a detention facility to seek treatment for a brain tumor.

A lawyer for Sara Beltran Hernandez says the judge’s decision Thursday in Dallas means the woman may be able to leave detention within hours.

Beltran Hernandez is pursuing medical care as she seeks asylum in the United States. She says she will be subjected to domestic abuse and gang violence if she returns to her home country.

Beltran Hernandez was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after collapsing last month at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, south of Fort Worth.

She had sought a conditional release to have more control over her medical care. She has already been denied bond twice.