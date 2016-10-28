DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge’s order that would have prevented Michigan from enforcing a state law to keep voters from taking photos of their ballot in the Nov. 8 election has been overturned.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Friday that Joel Crookston can present the First Amendment issues raised in his lawsuit against the state, but it will have to wait until after the election.
Michigan’s ban on exposing completed ballots has been in place since 1891.
Crookston, of Portage, took a ballot selfie in 2012 while voting. He filed a lawsuit last month after learning a picture of a completed ballot could get him in trouble. No action was taken against Crookston.
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits leaders of Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Group headed by Tim Leiweke interested in KeyArena renovation for NBA, NHL VIEW
State election officials said the rules are intended to protect the integrity of the election.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.