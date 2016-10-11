HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The United States and the European Union have called on the Vietnamese government to release a popular blogger arrested earlier this week for alleged anti-state writing.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, who blogs as Me Nam, was arrested Monday in the south central province of Khanh Hoa for what authorities say were her Facebook and blog posts that distorted truth and instigated the public to oppose the communist government.

U.S. Ambassador Ted Osius and the head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam said in separate statements that the arrest goes against Vietnam’s international obligations and called for her release.