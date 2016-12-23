Nation & World US allows UN Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements as having ‘no legal validity’ Originally published December 23, 2016 at 11:24 am Share story The Associated Press UNITED NATIONS (AP) — US allows UN Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements as having ‘no legal validity’ The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryHome that belonged to Minnesota boy’s murderer is demolished Previous StoryPence hands out pay raises, awards before leaving office
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.