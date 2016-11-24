MOSCOW (AP) — The United Nation’s incoming secretary-general has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said his good relations with Russia prove he will excel in his new role.
Antonio Guterres met with Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday in one of his first foreign visits after he was elected to lead the U.N.
Putin, who first met Guterres in 2000 when he was Portugal’s prime minister, said he was hopeful Guterres’ tenure will help to make the U.N.’s role more prominent in conflict resolution and global decision-making.
Guterres, who will take over from Ban Ki-moon on Jan. 1, told Putin he is convinced that the world needs plurality in conflict resolution and that he will be of service to the international community because he has enjoyed “constructive” relations with Russia before.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura and two other players from Diamondbacks for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte
- She’s pondering relocating to Canada for long-distance love | Dear Carolyn
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
- Most expensive destroyer in Navy history breaks down
- Lodge Sports Grille preps new locations as existing ones go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.