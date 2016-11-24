MOSCOW (AP) — The United Nation’s incoming secretary-general has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said his good relations with Russia prove he will excel in his new role.

Antonio Guterres met with Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday in one of his first foreign visits after he was elected to lead the U.N.

Putin, who first met Guterres in 2000 when he was Portugal’s prime minister, said he was hopeful Guterres’ tenure will help to make the U.N.’s role more prominent in conflict resolution and global decision-making.

Guterres, who will take over from Ban Ki-moon on Jan. 1, told Putin he is convinced that the world needs plurality in conflict resolution and that he will be of service to the international community because he has enjoyed “constructive” relations with Russia before.