NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Opera has stopped a performance after someone sprinkled an unknown powder into the orchestra pit.

Met spokesman Sam Neuman says Saturday afternoon’s performance of “Guillaume Tell” was canceled during the second intermission because of the incident.

A police spokeswoman says the person who sprinkled the powder fled and is being sought.

Police say one person at the opera house requested medical attention. No details on that person’s condition are available.

The Met also canceled Saturday night’s performance of “L’Italiana in Algeri” because of the investigation.

Neuman says people who had Saturday tickets to either opera can make arrangements with the Met to see a later performance.