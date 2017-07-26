BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on consumer trends has been charged with keying her neighbors’ cars.
Bridgeville police say Duquesne University professor Audrey Guskey told them she gets upset when others park their vehicles in front of her residence.
Police have charged the marketing and communications expert with criminal mischief. They say she scratched four cars with a key and caused more than $10,000 total damage in June. Police mailed Guskey a summons instead of arresting her because of her cooperation.
Police say a neighbor grew suspicious after several cars were damaged and set up a camera that captured Guskey damaging his girlfriend’s car June 17.
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- 'Security concerns' shutter Seattle's Movie Night at Magnuson Park
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
Guskey didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday. She doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records.