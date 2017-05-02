WASHINGTON (AP) — A college campus’ police department is offering a $1,000 reward for information in what they’re calling a “racially motivated hate crime” and releasing video of a suspect.

American University’s police department tweeted Tuesday they’re offering the reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect in the incident in which bananas were found hanging from string in the shape of nooses on campus. The department also tweeted two videos of the suspect.

University officials said Monday that the bananas were marked with the letters AKA, the initials of the predominantly black Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Television station WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oUQL9S ) the bananas appeared the same day Student Government Association president Taylor Dumpson, an AKA member, started the new position. She’s the first black woman to be president.

