KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A top New York state university administrator hired to oversee the University of Missouri in Columbia faces weighty challenges that include addressing the campus’ lingering racial discord that is partly blamed for slumping enrollment.
State University of New York provost and executive vice chancellor Alexander Cartwright will be introduced Wednesday as the Columbia campus’ first permanent chancellor since R. Bowen Loftin resigned in November 2015.
A person familiar with the search for Loftin’s replacement confirmed Cartwright’s hiring to The Associated Press, on the condition of anonymity because that person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter before Cartwright’s Columbia introduction.
Loftin and the Missouri system’s president resigned amid protests over the administration’s handling of racial issues.
Most Read Stories
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- What was that glowing orb that Trump touched in Saudi Arabia?
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
Enrollment and revenue at Columbia have dropped since the protests.