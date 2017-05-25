COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — After a fatal stabbing under investigation as a possible hate crime, the University of Maryland is stepping up efforts to battle hate on campus.

President Wallace Loh announced Wednesday that the school will create a hate-bias and campus safety task force and an annual report tracking hate-bias incidents.

The school also will create a rapid-response team to support hate incident subjects and allocate $100,000 for diversity and inclusion efforts. The Athletic Council will be asked to examine how to strengthen policy to explicitly prohibit hate-bias symbols or actions at athletic venues and remove violators.

The announcement comes days after police say a visiting black Bowie State University student was stabbed by a white Maryland student on campus. Sean Urbanski is charged with murder in Richard Collins III’s death.