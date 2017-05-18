HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A riding lawnmower being used by a longtime groundskeeper at a Pennsylvania university has caught fire, killing the groundskeeper.
Millersville University President John Anderson says in an email to faculty and students the worker died Wednesday. He says 60-year-old Michael Keefer was riding on the lawnmower near the university’s stadium when the fire broke out.
Keefer was taken to a hospital and died that night.
The Lehigh County coroner’s office on Thursday said cause of Keefer’s death was thermal injuries and the death was an accident.
A university spokeswoman tells LNP (http://bit.ly/2qwJmwB) it’s unclear what caused the fire.
The university and the state fire marshal are investigating.
Keefer had worked at the university since 1990.
Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com