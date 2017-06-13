Share story

By
The Associated Press

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania university has eased rules about messages written in chalk on sidewalks following protests from an anti-abortion group.

In March, a chapter of Students for Life of America used chalk to write anti-abortion messages at Berks County’s Kutztown University, but the messages were washed away two days in a row.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative nonprofit legal organization, then accused the school of censorship, saying other groups were permitted to leave chalk messages.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2rrBbyS ) reports that the university on Monday called it “a misunderstanding” and said chalking guidelines had been revised to “better reflect our support of free speech.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The revised guidelines scrapped a section requiring messages to be “educational or informative in nature” and barring any that might interfere “with the process of the university.”

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

The Associated Press