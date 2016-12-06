COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University is preparing to hold an event highlighting diversity and unity at the same time a white nationalist is set to speak at the College Station campus.
The “Aggies United” event was to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour before a speech by Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism.
A&M officials say the university didn’t schedule the speech by Spencer, who was invited to speak by a former student who reserved campus space available to the public.
Officials say the “Aggies United” event — which will include a talk by a Holocaust survivor — was designed to show the campus’ disapproval of Spencer’s beliefs.
Several protests against Spencer’s speech are expected to be held on the campus.
