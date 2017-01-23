CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says six flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed because of a computer problem that forced a ground stop for all domestic flights that lasted about 2½ hours Sunday.
Company spokeswoman Maddie King calls the glitch an “IT issue.”
The airline is waiving flight change fees through Wednesday for any travelers affected by the problem. United says there will be no extra charge for anyone flying in the same class and between the same cities.
Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.
