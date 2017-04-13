COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police union official says video appearing to show an officer kicking a restrained suspect in the head actually shows him using his foot to pin the man’s shoulder to the ground.
The video taken Saturday shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him, when a second officer arrives and appears to kick him in the head.
Local police union president Jason Pappas says that officer, identified as Zachary Rosen, was trying to pin down a suspect armed with a gun and didn’t violate police policy in doing so.
Police say Rosen self-reported his action under standard police procedure for when force is used.
Rosen has been reassigned to nonpatrol duty pending an investigation. Officials have vowed to fast-track it.
