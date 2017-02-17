WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A lawyer for a union representing Delaware correctional officers says inmates staged a “dry run” protest to gauge the response of prison officials two weeks before a fatal uprising and hostage taking.

Bruce Rogers, an attorney for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said Friday that inmates at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center staged a protest and sit-in last month that lasted for about two hours.

Rogers said the situation, in which inmates refused to obey commands and gathered near a communal chow hall, was quelled only after lieutenants and captains who supervise lower-ranking COAD members responded and tried to settle the inmates down.

Earlier this month, inmates in the same building took four Department of Correction workers hostages, killing one, before a tactical team stormed the building.