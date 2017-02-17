WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A lawyer for a union representing Delaware correctional officers says inmates staged a “dry run” protest to gauge the response of prison officials two weeks before a fatal uprising and hostage taking.
Bruce Rogers, an attorney for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said Friday that inmates at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center staged a protest and sit-in last month that lasted for about two hours.
Rogers said the situation, in which inmates refused to obey commands and gathered near a communal chow hall, was quelled only after lieutenants and captains who supervise lower-ranking COAD members responded and tried to settle the inmates down.
Earlier this month, inmates in the same building took four Department of Correction workers hostages, killing one, before a tactical team stormed the building.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.