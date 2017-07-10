COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who subdued a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head has been fired.

The city’s public safety director announced the decision Monday in the case of officer Zachary Rosen. The ruling by Ned Pettus Jr. overrode a recommendation by Columbus police Chief Kim Jacobs that Rosen be suspended for 24 hours, amounting to three shifts.

A video taken April 8 shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man and preparing to handcuff him when a second officer arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

Police have said the second officer, identified as Rosen, reported his action under standard police procedure for when force is used.

“The strike/stomp was an untrained technique and was found to be unreasonable,” police said in May following a report by a deputy chief.

Mayor Andy Ginther said he supports the decision.

“In the coming weeks, there will be much discussion about this decision,” Ginther, a Democrat, said Monday. “What I believe we can all agree on is that every person in every neighborhood deserves to be safe. That can only happen if the Division of Police and the community they serve work together.”

The union representing Columbus police demanded Rosen’s immediate reinstatement. Local Fraternal Order of Police president Jason Pappas said Rosen was fired in an unjust manner in a political decision by city administrators.

“This union will not tolerate our brothers and sisters being used as political pawns or scapegoats to the benefit of the administration,” Pappas said Monday.

Pappas earlier had criticized the findings against Rosen and had said no discipline was required. A sergeant, a lieutenant and a commander cleared Rosen before the deputy chief found fault with him, Pappas had said.

Rosen has 10 days to appeal the decision.

The arrest of suspect Demarko Anderson followed an investigation into reports of a man with a gun who had threatened to shoot up a house and everyone inside. Police said shots were fired during the confrontation and an officer was elbowed.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to charges including improper handling of a firearm and aggravated menacing.