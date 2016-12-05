MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A United Nations agency that promotes children’s rights says its survey shows a high prevalence of violence against Filipino children, with eight out of 10 suffering some form of physical or psychological abuse, with the highest number of incidents found among lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender youth.

A UNICEF report released Tuesday said a nationwide survey of 3,866 children and youth aged 13-24 years old showed one in five Filipino children have been sexually violated. It says more than 60 percent of children suffer physical violence at home and overall, boy victims outnumber girls.

UNICEF representative Lotta Sylwander says the Philippines has emerged as a center for internet abuse of children, with the demand making online-child pornography a huge business in the country.