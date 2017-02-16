JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three undercover narcotics officers in Florida have been suspended and charged with evidence tampering after authorities say three beer cans were removed from their vehicle the night one of them fatally shot a man during an attempted drug buy.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Thursday that the shooting remains under review, but an attempted robbery that prompted the Feb. 6 shooting of 22-year-old Jerome Keith Allen appeared to have happened, and wasn’t made up.
Williams says one of the beer cans had been opened. He says no blood tests were conducted after the shooting, because there was initially no evidence of alcohol being involved.
Police weren’t immediately identifying the three undercover officers or their races. Jail records from previous arrests say Allen was black.
