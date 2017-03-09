MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say one man was injured and two others were taken into custody following a shootout with police near Miami.
News outlets report the shooting happened early Thursday as undercover officers working on an unrelated case responded to a nearby hit-and-run crash.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told reporters at the scene that two detectives and a suspect were involved in the shootout.
He says the officers involved were not injured.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle tomorrow!
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
The condition of the man taken to the hospital wasn’t immediately available.
The names or race of the officers and suspects haven’t been released.
An investigation continues.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.