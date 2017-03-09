Share story

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say one man was injured and two others were taken into custody following a shootout with police near Miami.

News outlets report the shooting happened early Thursday as undercover officers working on an unrelated case responded to a nearby hit-and-run crash.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told reporters at the scene that two detectives and a suspect were involved in the shootout.

He says the officers involved were not injured.

The condition of the man taken to the hospital wasn’t immediately available.

The names or race of the officers and suspects haven’t been released.

An investigation continues.

The Associated Press