NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club.
WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for “maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct” and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school.
The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when it relocated to a run-down office park in the community of Madison, calling itself a church because the new location is near the back of the private Goodpasture Christian School.
Two codes inspectors paid $40 to enter the facility in March and filed affidavits detailing sex acts they witnessed within.
Most Read Stories
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Did Seahawks land an NFL draft steal in Michigan State’s Malik McDowell?
- Seattle has reversed a decades-long trend of rising car ownership — and millennials are the reason | FYI Guy
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
The city is seeking to close the club.
___
Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.