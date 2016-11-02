CALAIS, France (AP) — French authorities have begun busing underage migrants out of Calais to processing centers around France, amid tensions around the closure of Calais’ vast migrant camp.

Three buses carried unaccompanied a group of boys, mainly teenagers, out of the camp Wednesday morning.

French authorities transferred more than 5,000 adult migrants out of Calais last week, but the fate of its 1,500 unaccompanied children remained unclear. Migrants from the Mideast and Africa converged on the jungle camp in hopes of crossing the English Channel to Britain.

President Francois Hollande said this week that the children would be transferred within days to “dedicated centers” where British officials can study whether they have the right to U.K. asylum. Hollande said the others would be put under the care of French child welfare services.