MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A player on the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team cited mental health issues that he says were caused by concussions when pleading guilty to punching a man in the face in New Jersey.

Henry Stuckey told a judge Friday that his memory suffers from concussions he suffered during a five-year career.

Judge Bernard DeLury sentenced him to three years’ probation after Stuckey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against another resident of his Atlantic City apartment complex.

Attorney Ed Thompson says medical records show Stuckey has a cognitive impairment.

Stuckey says he should have run from the altercation rather than punching the man. He told the Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2qeyCkI) his concussions gave him “an irresponsible way of analyzing stuff.”

He says he is going on medication and anger management.

