ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who police say took his 9-year-old niece out of school and disappeared with her for more than a week has been indicted on sexual-assault charges.
News media report a Hawkins County grand jury indicted the uncle on Monday. The Associated Press is not naming the uncle to protect the victim’s identity; the AP doesn’t generally identify victims of sexual assault.
Police say the man signed his niece out of school early under false pretenses in May. Two men searching the back country of Hawkins County found the pair more than a week later and held the uncle at gunpoint until authorities arrived.
Initially charged with aggravated kidnapping, the man is now charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated kidnapping. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
