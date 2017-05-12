CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — UNC Charlotte is investigating reports of vulgar images targeting racial and religious minorities being displayed in campus dorms.

Student body president Tracey Allsbrook and vice president Bryan McCollom posted a statement on social media Wednesday affirming support for Muslims and saying it’s happened twice in the past two weeks.

UNCC Associate Director for Media Relations Buffie Stephens says the school knows of only one flyer — a vulgar, anti-Muslim cartoon that someone put on the door of a suite where none of the residents are Muslim. University authorities say anyone responsible would be subject to discipline under the school’s code of conduct.

Islamic Center of Charlotte spokesman Jibril Hough says UNCC has always embraced diversity, but bigots are feeling empowered.

