ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s zoo has revealed that each of its giant panda twins born nearly two months ago is female.

The zoo announced Tuesday that DNA testing confirmed the gender of the fuzzy newborns, who arrived Sept. 3. The cubs are the second set of surviving twins born to Zoo Atlanta’s 19-year-old Lun Lun. Each weighs more than 4 pounds and is healthy.

The twins will be named on Dec. 12, their 100th day since birth, in accordance with Chinese tradition. They are expected to make their public debut in December or January.

Lun Lun and 18-year-old male panda Yang Yang have seven offspring together, all resulting from artificial insemination. An older set of twins born about three years ago is set to leave for China on Thursday.