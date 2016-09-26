TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An unarmed black man fatally shot by a white Oklahoma police officer in an encounter captured on patrol car and helicopter video has been laid to rest.

Forty-year-old Terence Crutcher was buried Monday in Tulsa, two days after hundreds of mourners packed a Baptist church for his public memorial.

Officer Betty Jo Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 16 shooting and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Meanwhile, an attorney representing part of Crutcher’s family asked police Monday to release any additional video of the shooting that may exist and explain why Shelby didn’t activate her dashboard camera when there were several mechanisms that would have allowed her to do so.

A police spokesman says Shelby didn’t activate it because she was in a “rapidly evolving” situation.