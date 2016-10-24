UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it is looking to raise $200 million from member states to compensate the families of people who have died from cholera in Haiti.

David Nabarro, a special adviser to the secretary-general, said Monday that the compensation was part of new U.N. approach to dealing with the disease that is believed to have been introduced to Haiti by U.N. peacekeepers from Nepal.

He denied, however, that the proposed compensation amounted to acknowledgement of responsibility on the part of the U.N. for the disease which has sickened nearly 800,000 Haitians and killed some 9,300.

“We’re not talk about anything other than a moral responsibility,” Nabarro said.

In August, a U.S. appeals court upheld the United Nations’ immunity from a lawsuit filed on behalf of 5,000 cholera victims who blame the U.N. for the epidemic.