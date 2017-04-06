UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch and demanding a halt to all missile tests that violate U.N. sanctions “and are significantly increasing tension in the region and beyond.”

A press statement agreed to Thursday by all 15 members expresses “utmost concern” at North Korea’s “highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council” by conducting the latest launch less than three weeks after the previous launch.

Council members said they “deplore” all North Korean ballistic missile activity that contributes to the country’s development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and diverts resources from the needs of its people.

A U.S. official said Wednesday’s missile test ended in failure when the rocket spun out of control and plunged into the ocean.