UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch which failed as a “grave violation” of its sanctions banning such tests.

The U.N.’s most powerful body, in a statement approved Monday by its 15 members, deplored all North Korean missile tests, saying they contribute to the country’s “development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and increase tension.”

The council noted that Saturday’s attempted launch followed 11 previous ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test on Sept. 9, all in violation of its resolutions.

Council members reiterated their demand that Pyongyang halt all launches and tests, and called on all countries “to redouble their efforts” to implement sanctions against North Korea.

Members also expressed regret that Pyongyang is diverting resources when its citizens “have great unmet needs.”