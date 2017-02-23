GENEVA (AP) — Syrian peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations have resumed in Geneva, 10 months after they fell apart over escalating bloodshed in the war-torn country.
U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura is convening his first morning meeting with the delegation of the Syrian government, headed by Bashar al-Ja’aafari, on Thursday.
He is then expected to meet with Nasr Hariri, a senior member with the largest opposition group, the Syrian National Coalition.
Opposition delegates have been arriving in Geneva since Wednesday and some held late night meetings in preparation for the talks.
This is the fourth round of negotiations since early last year.
The talks are taking place amid a hard-won, fragile truce brokered by Turkey and Russia, which have backed opposite sides in the six-year civil war.
