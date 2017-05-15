UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top U.N. official says sexual violence is increasingly being used as “a tactic of terrorism” from Iraq, Syria and Yemen to Somalia, Nigeria and Mali.
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed says “the same litany of horrors” has been told by Yazidis held captive by Islamic State extremists, girls who fled from Boko Haram, Somali women liberated from the al-Shabab extremist group and women living under an al-Qaida-linked group in northern Mali.
She told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that extremist groups “are outrageously boosting profiting through the sale, trade and trafficking of women and girls.”
Adama Dieng, the acting U.N. special representative on sexual violence in conflict, said sexual violence is also “a tool of dehumanization and shame” and “a weapon of punishment and persecution.”
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires stations, including KOMO, to air segments tilting to the right
- U2 at CenturyLink: Political, passionate, larger than life VIEW
- Receiver Kenny Lawler a standout as Seahawks conclude rookie mini-camp
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.