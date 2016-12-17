BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding immediate and unconditional access for the United Nations and its partners to besieged parts of Aleppo and throughout Syria to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.
The council scheduled consultations Sunday morning on the French-drafted resolution followed by an open meeting where members are expected to vote.
The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, calls on Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to immediately redeploy U.N. staff already on the ground to carry out “neutral monitoring” and “direct observation and to report on evacuations.”
It stresses that evacuations of civilians “must be voluntary and to destinations of their choice”
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown reflects poorly on him and Seahawks | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
- Suspect in Mount Vernon officer’s shooting had avoided life sentence in 1998 plea deal VIEW
- Mount Vernon officer in 'very critical' condition at Harborview; shooting suspect, 2 others in custody WATCH
- Woman killed during attempted purse snatching fought with attacker, Seattle police say
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said Friday he would examine the draft but was skeptical that monitors could be deployed quickly.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.