YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has begun a West Africa visit to examine the threat posed by Boko Haram to the countries most affected by the Islamic extremist group.
The diplomats are in Cameroon on Friday for meetings with top officials and an encounter with the multinational force that has been fighting the Nigeria-based group.
Council members also plan to go to Chad and Niger, then on to Nigeria, where they will visit a camp in the north for people displaced by Boko Haram. On Friday, officials said three suicide bombers killed themselves and set fuel tankers ablaze in Maiduguri city.
In Nigeria, Boko Haram’s seven-year uprising has killed more than 20,000 people and driven 2.6 million from their homes. Now the group has moved into the three neighboring countries.
