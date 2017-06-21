UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new U.N. report forecasts that the current world population of 7.6 billion will reach 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.

The report by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ Population Division released Wednesday said roughly 83 million people are being added to the world’s population every year.

According to new U.N. projections, India’s population is expected to surpass that of China by about 2024. India now has 1.3 billion people and China 1.4 billion.

The U.N. said that among the 10 largest countries, Nigeria is growing the fastest.

Nigeria is currently the world’s 7th most populous nation but it’s projected to surpass the United States and become the third largest country in the world shortly before 2050.