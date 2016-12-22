BAGHDAD (AP) — The United Nations says two mortar attacks in the Iraqi city of Mosul earlier this week killed four aid workers and seven other civilians.
The U.N. mission said Thursday that the attacks occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Mosul, where Iraqi troops are battling Islamic State militants. It says up to 40 other people were wounded in the attacks.
The U.N. did not identify the aid workers or provide their nationalities.
On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said Islamic State fighters are deliberately targeting civilians in areas they have lost to government forces. Iraq launched a major offensive in October to retake Mosul, the country’s second largest city.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.