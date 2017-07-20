UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says he intends to keep pressuring China to allow the wife of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo to move freely and leave the country if she wants to go elsewhere.
Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein told a group of reporters Thursday that he intends to meet with Chinese officials when he returns to work in Geneva to try to ensure that Liu Xia has freedom of movement.
Liu died of liver cancer on July 27 while serving an 11-year sentence on charges of incitement to subvert government power. The current whereabouts of Liu Xia, an accomplished poet, are unknown.
She was never charged, but has been kept guarded and largely isolated in the apartment they shared in Beijing for more than seven years.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Man shot at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park amid apparent gunfight
- Pac-12 football preview: Washington an overwhelming favorite in the North